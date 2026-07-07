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Maine Woman Alleges Graham Platner Sexually Assaulted Her

Woman Alleges Graham Platner Sexually Assaulted Her

Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate for Maine, was hit with an allegation of rape from an ex-girlfriend, prompting many to call for him to leave the race.

Published on July 7, 2026
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Platner Maine AFL-CIO Endorsement
Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

On Monday (July 6), a former girlfriend of Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for the Senate from Maine, came forward with the allegation that he raped her when they were dating. Platner has firmly denied the incident.

Jenny Racicot, 41, was interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper about the assault, which was first reported by Politico earlier in the day. Racicot said that the assault took place two years into their relationship back in December 2021, at her home in Marlboro, Maine.

Racicot said that Platner had arrived at her home after she had told him not to. “I looked at him, and I remember this very specific look in his eyes. I could smell alcohol, and I was like, ‘This is different. He is heavily intoxicated,’” she said. “That blank stare was like a photographic memory that I still have of that night.”

The rape allegedly occurred shortly afterward. Racicot also said that Platner awoke the next morning, oblivious to what happened. She waited until she learned that she wasn’t pregnant to cut Platner off and end the relationship via Instagram. CNN stated that they were unable to view their messages since she deleted them and blocked Platner.

Platner released a video defending himself prior to the CNN interview, stating that “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false.” He didn’t say whether he would drop out of the race for the Senate.

The bombshell accusation comes as Platner was poised to run against the incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in November. His growing popularity as a progressive and former Marine Corps veteran endeared him to the far left, but he has had to contend with allegations of menacing and sexual abuse from previous girlfriends, as well as apologize for having a Nazi-era tattoo (which he has covered up since).

Numerous calls have since gone out over social media, from Democrats and progressives, calling for Graham Platner to drop out of the race. There have been a few people, including author Stephen King and The Young Turks co-host Cenk Ugyur, who insist that Platner stay in.

The timing is key – if he decides to do so before July 13, the Democratic Party can nominate someone new. If not, his name will remain on the ticket come November.

1. Senator Raphael Warnock

2. Rashida Tlaib

3. Senator Ed Markey

4. Ahmed Baba

5. Tara Setmeyer

6. Adam Mockler

7. Harry Sisson

8. Bill Kristol

9. Ariana Jasmine

10. Covie_93


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