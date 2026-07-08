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Nipsey Hussle’s Children Paid Portion Of Father’s Estate

The estate of Nipsey Hussle, overseen by his brother Blacc Sam, paid out a portion of funds and assets to the late rapper's children.

Published on July 8, 2026
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Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed In Shooting

Nipsey Hussle was tragically taken from the world back in 2019, just as his career was making larger strides. Now, his children are benefiting from the groundwork he laid after they were paid a portion of funds and assets from Nipsey Hussle’s estate.

As reported by TMZ, Nipsey Hussle’s estate, currently overseen by the late rapper’s brother, Blacc Sam, paid out a portion of funds and related assets to Hussle’s 17-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. According to the report, Blacc Sam and the eldest child’s mother, Tanisha Foster, were embroiled in a dispute over the estate, which has since been amicably settled. Hussle’s youngest child’s mother is Lauren London.

The exact amount given to the children was not known, but Hussle’s net worth was said to be around $11 million, which reportedly includes the rapper’s popular Marathon Clothing company.

The estate offered a statement to TMZ regarding the news.

“The estate has been finalized, and Nipsey’s assets have been distributed to their rightful beneficiaries, his children. We are grateful to have reached this milestone and remain committed to honoring Nipsey’s legacy while protecting the privacy of his loved ones. Thank you to everyone who continues to support that legacy,” read the statement.

Photo: Getty

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