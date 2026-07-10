LL Cool J Says Ol’ Dirty Bastard Once Urinated On His Plaques

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In the short amount of time that the Hip-Hop culture was graced with the presence of the legendary Ol’ Dirty Bastard (RIP), the beloved member of the Wu-Tang Clan left us with lifelong memories such as hopping in a limousine to cash his welfare check to storming the stage at the 1998 Grammys and proudly proclaiming that “Wu-Tang is for the children!” after the Wu lost the Grammy award for Best Rap Album to The Diddler.

Now LL Cool J is treating us to another Ol’ Dirty Bastard moment that most of us have never heard of. In a recent sit-down interview with fellow Hip-Hop veteran Greg Nice of Nice-N-Smooth, LL Cool J recalled a time when Dirt McGirt (ODB) straight up violated some of LL’s crowning achievements at a music studio. After Greg revealed that Ol’ Dirty Bastard credited him (Nice) and Busta Rhymes for molding his style to go on and become “the greatest,” LL went into his own ODB moment and broke down how Chris Lighty (RIP) called him and told him to get down to Chung King Studios immediately.

“I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ He said, ‘For some reason, Ol’ Dirty Bastard came in here and broke all your plaques and pissed on them.’ I said, ‘What’d I do?'” While that would’ve been enough reason for rappers to get into some sort of personal beef or rap battle back in the day, LL took the road less traveled and said, “I loved him ever since.”

While we may never know why ODB singled out LL Cool J for that particular violation, it only adds to the lure and enigma that made the Brooklyn-born rapper and Wu-Tang Clan a fan favorite and icon among OG Hip-Hoppers.

Check out LL Cool J recall that story and sound off about your favorite ODB moments in the comments section below.