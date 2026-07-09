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Vince Staples Launching Apple Music Radio Show

On July 10, Vince Staples returns to Apple Music Radio with a weekly show, 5 On Fridays, sharing his top five favorites of the week.

Published on July 9, 2026
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2026 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Vince Staples has modeled his career on being as creative as possible and eliminating filler when it comes to his albums and other endeavors. In his latest venture, Vince Staples makes a return to Apple Music Radio for his new weekly 5 On Fridays show, highlighting five new tracks he’s checking out.

In a no-nonsense trailer, Vince Staples succinctly explains the concept of 5 On Fridays, sharing that it will differ somewhat from his former Ramona Radio series, which he informed viewers was cancelled.

In a very brief statement, Staples shared his vision of the show and why he’s digging into highlighting the tracks.

“In the past few years we’ve had people come out of the woodwork and drop amazing music — the songwriting? Impeccable. And it’s only getting better,” Staples said.

What 5 On Fridays won’t be is an interview series or anything beyond its stated mission of sharing five new tracks weekly. The show makes its debut on Friday (July 10) at 11 AM EST. In Staples’ own words, “Hopefully you love Music, because that’s all we got.”

Vince Staples will go on a nationwide tour in support of his latest studio album, Cry Baby, this coming fall.

Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Getty

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