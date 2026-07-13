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Social Media Clips From JAŸ-Z’s New York Takeover Weekend

JAŸ-Z returned to New York for a trio of well-attended shows complete with surprise performances and much more.

Published on July 13, 2026
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A person wearing a white shirt, baseball cap, and necklace standing on a stage in a dimly lit venue.

JAŸ-Z just concluded a run of shows in New York, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. While Hip-Hop Wired wasn’t on hand to cover any of the festivities, social media clips gave us some insight into some of the biggest moments from JAŸ-Z’s takeover of New York.

Two performers on stage, a man in a Yankees baseball cap and a woman in a black and white striped jumpsuit, singing and dancing under a large video screen.

On the first night (July 10), fans were treated to an appearance from Beyoncé, and the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, showed off her piano skills while Dad rocked his “Feelin’ It” hit. Adding to the nostalgia, Mecca also appeared onstage for the hook.

Former rival and now longtime colleague Nas showed up on the first night as well, with the pair running through a medley of bangers, including “Dead Presidents,” “The World Is Yours,” “N.Y. State Of Mind, and “Where I’m From.”

Repeating what he did at Roots Picnic earlier this year, Hov brought out his longtime compatriot Memphis Bleek for the track “Coming Of Age,” and Bleek remained onstage for the track “Bring It On” featuring Jaz-O aka Big Jaz.

A concert stage at night, with performers on stage and a large crowd in the audience. The stage is illuminated by bright lights and spotlights, creating a dramatic atmosphere.

Other appearances include the likes of Alicia Keys, who naturally had to rock “New York State Of Mind” for the masses, and Eminem, who surprised fans on night two, ripping his “Renegades” verse.

Two performers on a stage under bright spotlights, one wearing a baseball cap and the other in a white outfit.

Pharrell Williams, Slick Rick, Jeezy, Clipse, Rihanna, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz and more were also in the building.

A person wearing sunglasses and a fur-trimmed jacket performing on a stage in a dark setting.

As mentioned above, the first two nights were for the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. The third night of the sold-out shows was titled Extra Innings, with all three shows sporting different set lists.

Two performers on stage, one wearing camouflage pants and a black top, the other in a red and white striped shirt, both holding microphones and performing.

In the list below, we’ll grab the best clips we can from social media, and thank you all for your service to those who couldn’t snag tickets.

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