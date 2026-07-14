Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Jake Tapper Clowned For "Pathetic" Donald Trump Interview

Jake Tapper Dragged For Lousy Interview With Donald Trump

Jake Tapper's "interview" with Donald Trump on State of the Union is being called "pathetic" after it appeared that Trump pretty much set the tone throughout the entire conversation

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • It was so bad that Tapper didn't even object to Trump pushing the narrative regarding Trump ally, billionaire David Ellison's incoming takeover of CNN, which many believe will push the news network to favorably cover Orange Mussolini.
Jake Tapper Clowned For "Pathetic" Donald Trump Interview
Getty Images / Jake Tapper / Donald Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been under scrutiny for a while, thanks to his book that highlighted his obsession with former President Joe Biden’s age and health. Now he is getting dragged once again for looking like a punk during a recent interview with Donald Trump.

Tapper’s “interview” with Orange Mussolini on State of the Union is being called “pathetic” after it appeared that Trump pretty much set the tone throughout the entire conversation, while pushing nonsense with little to no pushback from Tapper.

It was so bad that Tapper didn’t even object to Trump pushing the narrative regarding Trump ally, billionaire David Ellison’s incoming takeover of CNN, which many believe will push the news network to cover Orange Mussolini favorably.

“We would love to have you back sometime ’cause I do have a lot of other questions for you, sir,” Tapper told Trump as the interview was wrapping up.

“Sure. We’ll do that, we’ll do that. We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path, and we’ll do that,” Trump said in response.

Jake Tapper Is Getting Clowned On Social Media

Social media didn’t miss the opportunity to slam Tapper for his god-awful interview with Trump.

“This isn’t journalism, folks. This is straight up, bending over, complete capitulation. The guy who badgered Biden, who wrote a whole nasty book about him, said to Trump “Well I’m on a normal path right here, sir.” Fuck you, @jaketapper,” one post on X (formerly Twitter ) read.

Journalist and former MS Now host Mehdi Hasan wrote on X, “This is just embarrassing.”

Even Chris Cuomo slammed his former colleague for his lackluster interview.

Welp.

We are still waiting on that book about Donald Trump and the ongoing cover-up regarding his health issues and why he’s constantly falling asleep everywhere.

Until that day comes, you can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Donald Trump

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Two images side-by-side: A woman with long blonde hair wearing a purple hat and smiling, and a woman with dreadlocks wearing a hooded jacket and looking directly at the camera.

Deb Antney Doubles Down On Denying Da Brat TV Idea Theft As Da Jokester Playfully Parodies Their Drama

Bossip
Disney's "Moana" Special Screening

They Know The Wayyy! A Gallery Of Vibrant Beauties, Sea Breezy Stunners & More Who Made A Splash At ‘Moana’ Premiere Events

Bossip
Switzerland v Colombia -World Cup

Colombia's Jaminton Campaz Reportedly Goes Into Hiding Following Death Threats After World Cup Miss

Cassius Life
Senate Subcommittee on Defense 5/12/26

Mitch McConnell's 'Proof Of Life' Photo Fuels More Conspiracy Theories

Cassius Life
Trending
LANVIN LAB BY FUTURE
7 Items
Future  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’

Comments
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.
8 Items
Music  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium, Social Media Reacts

Comments
BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game
2 Items
Maino  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Maino Reveals His Hairline Has Been On An Installment Plan For 5 Years

Comments
Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027
2 Items
Music  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Bad Bunny Scores Partial Win In $40M Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Girlfriend

Comments
President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida
18 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Comments
Trending
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Diddy  |  Written By Weso

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Comments
A man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace, looking directly at the camera.
15 Items
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Infamous Twitter Star @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida

Comments
Kanye West on Drink Champs
kanye west  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash

Comments
36th NATO Summit in Ankara
12 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Caught Napping At NATO Summit

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close