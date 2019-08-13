Free Smoke: Chris Cuomo Offers Man A Stair Case Fade After Being Called “Fredo” #ChrisCuomo

CNN host Chris Cuomo has been praised as a typically level-headed television personality who doesn’t take sides and fairly assesses the situation on both sides by way of his program. However, all bets were off when a man used a term that is apparently offensive to Italians, prompting Cuomo to offer the gentleman the Queens fade along with a trip down some steps.

As seen on a now-viral clip, a man walked up Cuomo inside a Shelter Island, N.Y. bar and called him Fredo, which Cuomo explained is a slur among his people.

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo said to the man. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from The Godfather.”

The man sent the video to Twitter user @THEECONSTITUTI1, an account that seemingly rails against liberals and Democrats while promoting views from the Right. In a tweet, @THEECONSTITUTI1 says the man thought Cuomo’s name was Fredo due to him listening to conservative pundit, Rush Limbaugh.

“They use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian?” Cuomo asked the man. “It’s an insult to your f*cking people. It’s like the N-word for us.”

As an aside, the N-Word is a hell of a lot worse, but we’ll let it slide because it was probably a heat of the moment take.

Cuomo then said, “I’ll f*cking ruin your shit. I’ll f*cking throw you down these stairs like a f*cking punk.”

CNN stood in support of Cuomo supporting himself. The host was off Monday as part of a planned vacation, killing off speculation that the network put him on ice for the night.

Right now, Chris Cuomo’s name is trending on Twitter and for some reason, even President Donald Trump has gotten involved while using the term and riling up his base. Amazingly, Sean Hannity of Fox News supported Cuomo for standing his ground so we guess miracles do happen.

Check out the reaction on Twitter below.

