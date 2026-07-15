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Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Thanks JAŸ-Z For Sharing The Stage At Yankee Stadium

Following her performance, the Harlem native took to social media to thank Hov for the opportunity.

Published on July 15, 2026
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Teyana Taylor did her big one on JAŸ-Z’s final night at Yankee Stadium.

Following her performance, the Harlem native took to social media to thank Hov for the opportunity, sharing a collage of photos recapping her night on stage.

“Gratitude was louder than any mic could ever be. I got to see this lil Harlem girl stand beside the GOAT … in Yankee Stadium … in front of over 40,000 people who showed so much love. If you would’ve told this lil Harlem girl that one day she’d share a stage with JAY-Z in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world … she would’ve never believed you.” 

The moment marked yet another full-circle for Teyana, whose career has been decorated with many wins. She continued, “Father God has a funny way of reminding you just how far you’ve come.”

Ending things off with a heartfelt message to Hov, Taylor wrote,“Jay… THANK YOU @jayz for allowing me to be a part of such an iconic night. Thank you for the opportunity, the trust and the honor. I’ll never take moments like this for granted & I’ll carry this one with me forever. Happy 30th anniversary to the albums that changed the culture forever.”

Alongside JAŸ-Z, fan spent the weekend celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, making Taylor’s appearance one of many memorable moments from the historic Yankee Stadium weekend.

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