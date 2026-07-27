Rakim “A Different Kind,” Fat Joe, Jadakiss & Stove God Cooks “The Aroma” & More | Daily Visuals 7.27.26

Rakim Allah is four decades into the rap game and the man responsible for inspiring some of Hip-Hop’s greatest MC’s and icons is here to remind y’all that not only is his pen still sharp but it’s still basically a soldering iron compared to what rappers be writing up today.

Dropping off some new visuals to “A Different Kind,” the God MC gets draped out in New York Knicks attire (Knicks in five!) and posts up in front of various graffiti murals to help capture the essence of the New York Hip-Hop scene that many of today’s artists seem to have forgotten about. Peace to the Gawd.

Keeping that OG NY flavor going, Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Stove God Cooks whipped up some head nodding work in the kitchen with their clip to “The Aroma” and hit the skyline of the big apple to enjoy the legendary summer of ’26 in NYC… in leather jackets?! Jada knew better.

Check out today’s latest drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from AZ featuring Amar Noir, Latto featuring Doja Cat, and more.

RAKIM – “A DIFFERENT KIND”

FAT JOE, JADAKISS & STOVE GOD COOKS – “THE AROMA”

AZ FT. AMAR NOIR – “STILL JACKIE/WINNERS WIN”

LATTO FT. DOJA CAT – “OKAYYY”

RICK ROSS & YFN LUCCI – “RING AROUND THE ROLLS”

INSPECTAH DECK FT. BAEGOD – “DAY IN THE LIFE”

MEMPHIS BLEEK & COOL & DRE – “NO MORE”

VADO FT. PYREX P – “ZONE SON”

MONEYBAGG YO – “I SEE WHY”