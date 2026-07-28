Sneak Peak Of The Upcoming Fantasy Epic ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount

Well, Damson Idris may not be the new King of Wakanda in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther III after all (that honor has surprisingly gone to David Jonsson), but he’s definitely going to be involved in a new fantasy epic film that revolves around another fictional African country where magic can happen.

On Monday (July 27), Paramount Pictures released a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming film Children of Blood and Bone to give us a sneak peak at what Gina Prince-Bythewood is cooking up with the Tomi Adeyemi best selling novel. Starring the likes of the immortal Regina King as Queen Nehanda and Damson Idris as Inan, the story revolves around a young woman who’s on a mission to restore the magic of her people of the kingdom of Orïsha which was brutally taken away by their oppressors years ago.

Filmed in South Africa, the behind-the-scenes look gives us an idea of how much of a passion project this is for Gina Prince-Bythewood and her team as we see how dedicated they are to bring to life a story that captivated millions of readers just a few years ago. Bolstering an all-star cast that includes Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor alongside up and coming talent such as Amandla Stenberg and Tosin Cole, Children of Blood and Bone is looking like it may be the inspirational film the culture needs in today’s tribal day and age.

“It’s just gonna be so big and beautiful,” director Gina Prince-Bythewood promises of her upcoming epic. We believe her.

Check out the behind-the-scenes look of Children of Blood and Bone below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters on January 15, 2027.