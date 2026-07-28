Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Skilla Baby's Mental Health Battle Was Harder Than Being Shot

Skilla Baby Says His Mental Health Battle Was Harder Than Being Shot

Skilla Baby is opening up about one of the toughest battles he’s faced, and it has nothing to do with music.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Skilla Baby is opening up about one of the toughest battles he’s faced, and it has nothing to do with music.

The Detroit rapper recently sat down with Pretty Vee on The Outlet, where he got candid about his mental health journey. According to Skilla, the struggle he’s faced mentally has been even more difficult than surviving his shooting.

“People think ‘cause I’m so strong and I just go through stuff that I don’t I don’t go through mental problems. I think my mental health problems was worse than getting shot. Getting shot was easy.”

Back in 2025, Skilla Baby was riding in a black SUV in Detroit when gunmen reportedly fired 20 rounds at the vehicle. The rapper was struck during the shooting before crashing the SUV. Despite the traumatic incident, he says overcoming his mental health struggles has proven to be even more difficult.

“I’m strong, I’m a soldier. But my mental health problems, the stuff that I really go through, that sh*t be worse.”

The GYSM rapper also spoke about the responsibility he feels as someone young people look up to. While he isn’t ready to share every detail of his experiences, he hopes his honesty can help others know they’re not alone.

“Mentally, like, I don’t got to tell every detail of it, but I can like really let people know ‘cause a lot of kids do look up to me. And I be wanting them to know, I go through stuff too.”

Skilla Baby is helping normalize conversations around mental health, proving that asking for help and speaking your truth is its own kind of strength. 

Related Tags

Detroit Mental Health rapper

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con

He’s Your Kiiing To Beee! Social Media Reacts To Gifted Actor David Jonsson Being Crowned As The New Black Panther At Comic-Con

Bossip
Baby2Baby And NBA Cares Host All-Star Day Of Service Volunteer Event

Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering 'Why He's With His Wife'--'I Am In Love'

Bossip
A brick building with a clock tower on a sunny day, and a smiling person holding a smartphone in a festive setting.

Tuskegee University's New Dress Code Bans Bonnets & Du-Rags, Social Media Debates Anti-Blackness

Cassius Life
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest

Bam Adebayo Recounts How "Terrifying" It Was To Ask A'Ja Wilson's Dad Permission To Marry Her

Cassius Life
Trending
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet
10 Items
Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Comments
Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: YG vs. The Game
6 Items
News  |  Written By Weso

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Comments
Trending
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Comments
TwoGether Land
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

Comments
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News  |  Written By Weso

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Comments
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party

Comments
Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close