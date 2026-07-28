Subscribe
Close
Future

Future’s Goes Viral Thanks To ‘The Odyssey’ Memes

Future’s “Codeine Crazy” Goes Viral Thanks To ‘The Odyssey’ Memes

A particular song from Future’s catalog has found new life online once again.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LANVIN LAB BY FUTURE
Source: LANVIN / Lanvin

A particular song from Future’s catalog has found new life online once again.

Hendrix can give big thank you to The Odyssey. Fans have been having a field day with specific scene from the film featuring the “Siren Song.” In the original clip, the music is faintly playing in the background, but that hasn’t stopped social media from getting creative with it. 

One of the records fans have gravitated toward is Future’s beloved classic, “Codeine Crazy.” Songs off Pluto’s Monster project has become the soundtrack to countless memes, with fans replacing the original audio.

Others have gone with another fan favorite from the mixtape, “Throw Away,” proving that Monster continues to age like fine wine more than a decade later.

It’s yet another reminder that Future’s catalog remains undefeated when it comes to finding new audiences online.

Memes have always played a major role in driving conversations around both music and film, and this moment is no different. While fans revisit some of Future’s older classics, the Atlanta rapper is enjoying the release of his latest album, The Real Me.

Future’s mother recently spoke with Hip-Hop Wired and revealed that “You Deserve It” is one of her favorite songs from the project.

“‘You Deserve It’ really spoke to my heart I love it because, I deserve it, you deserve it.”

She also named “Alice” as her favorite record on the new album.

“Now off the new album? It’s ‘Alice.’ Man that’s the one. I told him [Future], ‘Son what I like about that new song, is the beat. You know what, those girls are really going to be dancing to ‘Alice’ in the club.”

Mama Hendrix knows ball.

Related Tags

Future Meme movie

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con

He’s Your Kiiing To Beee! Social Media Reacts To Gifted Actor David Jonsson Being Crowned As The New Black Panther At Comic-Con

Bossip
Baby2Baby And NBA Cares Host All-Star Day Of Service Volunteer Event

Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering 'Why He's With His Wife'--'I Am In Love'

Bossip
A brick building with a clock tower on a sunny day, and a smiling person holding a smartphone in a festive setting.

Tuskegee University's New Dress Code Bans Bonnets & Du-Rags, Social Media Debates Anti-Blackness

Cassius Life
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest

Bam Adebayo Recounts How "Terrifying" It Was To Ask A'Ja Wilson's Dad Permission To Marry Her

Cassius Life
Trending
A middle-aged man wearing a white jacket with blue and yellow stripes, standing in front of a brick building and a blue car.
21 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Comments
Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: YG vs. The Game
6 Items
News  |  Written By Weso

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Comments
Trending
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Comments
TwoGether Land
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

Comments
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News  |  Written By Weso

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Comments
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party

Comments
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

The Alchemist Defines His Views On Israel And Palestine

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close