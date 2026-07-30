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Peep The Teaser Trailer To 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Trailer

This is probably the closest thing we'll get to a Black James Bond...

Published on July 30, 2026
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A close-up portrait of a man with a beard wearing a tuxedo and bow tie. The text overlay reads "REVENGE IS A WORK OF ART".
Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon Studios

Fresh off of winning his first-ever Oscar Award for his marvelous work in Ryan Coogler’s new classic, Sinners, Michael B. Jordan returns to star in the latest remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.

On Wednesday (July 29), Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the romance/heist film, which stars Jordan as a billionaire (Thomas Crown) who takes it upon himself to plan and rob priceless art, only to find himself in the crosshairs of a breathtaking insurance investigator played by actress Adria Arjona. Naturally, the cat-and-mouse game leads to them falling in love, but not before Crown gets himself in some life-and-death situations.

According to Deadline this particular project is something that Jordan wanted to bring to life for quite some time, and now, with an Oscar under his belt, the time was right.

Per Deadline:

“That’s a baby of mine that I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time, so I’m excited about it,” Michael B. Jordan told Deadline of his take on The Thomas Crown Affair

“I think it’s not going to be what exactly people are expecting as well. When you’re re-imagining something, it’s not a remake. It’s not a reboot. It’s a re-imagination, and I’m really excited about it because I really care about this movie and its title.”

Looks like he might have a banger on his hands.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come March 5, 2027 in the comments section below.

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