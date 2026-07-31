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HHW Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.31.26

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.31.26

In the new version of CRT FRSH, we're featuring 20 songs, alternating between acts you should know and acts you need to know.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Young man enjoying music walking in city with coffee

Peace to the entire Hip-Hop Wired nation, massive and crew! We’re back with an update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist, our last one for July, so let’s get into it.

Disclaimer:

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it. — D.L. Chandler, lead curator for CRT FRSH

We’ve missed some updates this week, but we’ll go out with a hang in this update.

We open this playlist with “AH HA,” a new anthem of superiority from the always-fiery Cardi B and continuing her arc from her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? We follow that with the ethereal flows of KJADE and her track “VIRGINIA IS FOR LOVERS” from her On Everything I Love album, featuring a fantastic verse from Brooklyn’s SALITMATA.

Next up is Lil Baby and his “Dead Fresh” single, which is more of what we expect from the Atlanta talent over a Pharrell Williams track. After that is Deante’ Hitchcock’s “Gotta Be More” from his stellar Junkie In The Sun album.

T.I.’s swan song, Kill The King, dropped earlier this summer and we’re featuring the reflective “REPRESENT A TIME” featuring a show-stealing verse from Young Dro and vocals from Sweata. EarthGang’s Johnny Venus is embarking on a solo album, and his single “Porsche 911” is more of what one should expect from one of Hip-Hop’s most talented acts.

Salute to the rest of the acts on our playlist, including Future, Larry June, Jay Versace, Musiq Soulchild, French Montana, Max B, Michael Christmas, Chris Crack, Girl Talk, Drake, insyt., Rick Ross, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs, Leon Thomas, Lute, Flo Milli, PFG, Isaiah Rashad, Julian Sintonia, Navy Blue, and Mike Shabb.

Check us out in two weeks when we update the playlist with 20 new joints.

Peace!

Photo: Getty

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Certified Fresh CRT FRSH New Music playlist

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