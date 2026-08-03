Trump Blames Alleged Iranian Minnesota Cyberattack On State

President Donald Trump and his disdain for Minnesota, in particular Gov. Tim Walz, were on full display over the weekend during his Cabinet meeting. In the meeting. President Trump said that a cyberattack on Minnesota’s water system, alleged to be enacted by Iran, was the state’s negligence at play.

As seen on CBS News, the United States government is investigating the possibility that Iran is behind a cyberattack on seven states and their water systems, causing these agencies to operate the sites manually. The FBI, which is part of the investigation team, has not revealed the five other states reportedly hit with the attack, but Michigan told the outlet that they too were struck by alleged hackers but did reiterate that the situation is reportedly under control.

Over the weekend, President Trump held a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David in Maryland. At one point, Trump addressed the reports of the cyberattacks, using the moment to slam Minnesota and Gov. Walz in the process.

“I think that Minnesota is behind it,” Mr. Trump said. “You know who’s behind it? Minnesota. Because they’re grossly incompetent. I think the governor’s behind it. I don’t think there was an Iranian cyberattack. I think that Minnesota ought to get its act together.

Walz caught wind of Trump’s jab at the state, using X to reply while quote-tweeting a CNN article regarding the attack and its alleged sources.

“Trump knows exactly who is responsible for this attack, and knows that other states were hit too,” Gov. Walz said in the tweet’s caption. “This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there’s no plan to win a war with Iran.”

Check out the tweet below.

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Photo: Getty