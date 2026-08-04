Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Malice Of Clipse Accused Of Thieving A Glizzy In Chicago

Chicago eatery The Wiener's Circle is accusing Malice of the Clipse of taking a polish hot dog without paying.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A man wearing a red outfit and jewelry performs on stage, next to a close-up image of a hot dog with condiments.
Source:

Pusha T and Malice, collectively known as Clipse, are having a resurgence in their career on the heels of their critically acclaimed album, Let God Sort Them Out. While visiting Chicago for Lollapalooza, a famous eatery in the city is accusing Malice of taking a glizzy without paying for it.

For those uninitiated, The Wiener’s Circle is known for its array of Chicago-style hot dogs, polish sausages, burgers, and fries. The service is, in a word, colorful, with employees and customers exchanging verbally abrasive insults at a rapid clip.

Roberta “Poochie” Jackson, who works at the eatery located in Lincoln Park, has been on an online spree of accusing Malice of taking the polish sausage without paying, which costs the restaurant a loss of $9.

We could attempt to dictate to readers the barrage of insults she unleashed on the rapper born Gene Thornton, but it’s best if we just share Poochie’s breakdown below.

With the news since going viral without a response thus far from Malice, Poochie is remaining relentless in her attacks on the 53-year-old Virginia rapper.

With fans and onlookers accusing Poochie of using the moment to chase clout, she set the record straight with a video, shooting down any speculation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DbjwbXFjkz-/?hl=en

Malice should just go ahead and Zelle those folks that $9.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

chicago clipse malice VIDEO

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship

Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones Tie The Knot At Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony

Cassius Life
RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris

Grand Hustle Heart Eyes! T.I. And Tiny Celebrate Sweet 16th Wedding Anniversary With A Romantic Vow Renewal

Bossip
Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship

Jumping The Broom! Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Are Officially Married, Matchmakers Russell & Ciara Attend Star-Studded Ceremony

Bossip
Super Bowl LIX Pregame and Apple Music Halftime Show - Press Conference

Kendrick Lamar's Birthday Surprise For Detroit Kid Who Lost Both Arms In Dog Attack

Cassius Life
Trending
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump’s Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

Comments
'Ol Dirty Bastard Mural Appears in Brooklyn
Music  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street Naming

Comments
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
Kanye West on Drink Champs
kanye west  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Calls ‘Bully More Meaningful Than ‘Graduation’ And ‘Watch The Throne’

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Trending
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi
News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Nolan Wells’ Mother Files Subpoenas For Social Media & Location Data

Comments
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Comments
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
8 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By Sammy Approved

Rappers With Streets Named After Them & The Legends Who Still Deserve The Honor

Comments
Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”
nicki minaj  |  Written By Weso

Ming Li Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Comments
2025 Beloved Benefit
2 Items
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close