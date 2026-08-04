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21 Savage Gives Back To Atlanta With 10th Annual School Drive

21 Savage is continuing his commitment to giving back to the community with another successful back-to-school drive.

Published on August 4, 2026
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21 Savage on Club Shay Shay
Source: Club Shay Shay / Youtube

21 Savage is continuing his commitment to giving back to the community with another successful back-to-school drive.

The Slaughter Gang rapper recently hosted the 10th “Issa Back 2 School Drive” at the Wade Walker Family YMCA in DeKalb County, Georgia. Through his Leading By Example Foundation, 21 Savage provided backpacks, school supplies, shoes, and food to nearly 2,000 students ahead of the new school year.

For the past decade, the annual event has helped ease the financial burden on Atlanta-area families while making sure students have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.

Savage also used the event to introduce one of his foundation’s newest initiatives, the Bank Account Literacy Program. The program will be implemented in 10 schools across DeKalb County, giving students access to financial education at an early age.

Outside of his community work, the Atlanta rapper has remained relatively private about his personal life. For years, fans speculated that he and Latto have been in a relationship, with the rumors only intensifying after the rapper welcomed her first child earlier this year.

During a recent interview, Big Mama was asked what it’s like collaborating with her partner after the two linked on new music.

“I just be like ‘get on this song.’ It’s a statement more than a question.”

Whether it’s investing in Atlanta’s youth or expanding financial literacy opportunities, Big 4L continues to make an impact.

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