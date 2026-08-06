Man Who Knocked Out Hawaii Congressional Candidate Says 2-Piece Recipient Threatened To Shoot Woman

A Hawaii congressional candidate’s campaign may have just taken the hardest hit imaginable after a viral video captured him getting knocked out during a wild confrontation on a Maui beach.

As spotted on TMZ, Kama Homan—the man seen dropping Democratic congressional candidate Kirill Basin—said he stepped into the dispute because Basin allegedly threatened to shoot a woman after her 61-year-old husband asked him to lower his music.

The incident occurred Saturday (Aug. 1), at Keawakapu Beach in South Maui. Video shows the shirtless candidate arguing with several beachgoers, shouting profanities and repeatedly challenging people as those nearby attempted to calm the situation. At one point, Basin appeared to shake hands with another man and agree that the disagreement was over, only to resume arguing moments later.

Things escalated when Basin turned his attention toward a woman in the group. According to police, Basin made statements suggesting he had a firearm and would shoot the wife of the man who initially asked him to turn down his music. Homan, a construction worker, father and trained mixed martial artist, said he decided to intervene as Basin became increasingly aggressive toward the beachgoers.

“He put his hands on me,” Homan explained during an interview with Hawaii News Now. Once Basin allegedly shoved him, Homan responded with a “left and a right,” sending the congressional hopeful stumbling backward over a collection of beach chairs.

Basin then got back to his feet, grabbed one of the chairs and swung it in Homan’s direction. Homan blocked the makeshift weapon before connecting with another clean punch that left Basin unconscious on the sand. After regaining consciousness, Basin reportedly approached Homan again while continuing to shout.

Naturally, the footage quickly exploded across social media. Viewers praised Homan for stepping in and turned the knockout into an immediate meme, with many joking that Basin’s campaign had ended before voters could reach the polls. One viral response questioned the strategy of threatening the very people a candidate needs to vote for him, while another joked that Basin’s fighting technique looked like something learned from cartoons.

Homan told Hawaii News Now he did not know Basin was running for office when the confrontation happened. He said he acted because he believed someone could have been seriously injured, adding that his personal motto is to “do what’s right.”

Police allege the situation became even more dangerous after the knockout. Authorities say Basin armed himself with a knife, threatened multiple people and later threw the weapon into the ocean. Homan claimed it was a five-inch switchblade and said he recovered it before turning it over to responding officers. Basin’s attorney disputed that account, arguing that none of the widely circulated videos showed his client holding either a knife or a firearm.

Basin was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. A judge kept his bail at $1 million during his first court appearance, a figure his attorney Brandon Segal called “outrageous.” Segal also reminded the public that the claims remain allegations and that Basin is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

The beach confrontation is not Basin’s first recent encounter with law enforcement. In May, he was arrested after allegedly entering a Maui County government building while brandishing a firearm and arguing with county employees. Two days earlier, police had reportedly escorted him from a South Maui town hall following another confrontation involving Council Member Tom Cook and members of his staff. Hawaii News Now also reports that multiple people have sought temporary restraining orders against Basin and that court records document previous arrests involving allegations of assault and property damage.

Basin, 40, is challenging incumbent Rep. Jill Tokuda for the Democratic nomination in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. He remains listed on the ballot for the Aug. 8 primary alongside Tokuda, Greg Guithues and Steven King.

According to his campaign website, Basin moved to Maui during the COVID-19 pandemic and previously attended law school, worked as the chief operating officer of a healthcare company with approximately 3,000 employees and managed institutional acquisitions. His campaign platform focuses on housing, economic development, environmental protection, civil rights and Native Hawaiian representation under the slogan “Fighting. With Aloha.”

Considering what unfolded on Keawakapu Beach, voters will undoubtedly have some questions about that last part. You can see the viral video below.