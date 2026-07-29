Rep. Max Miller, a Republican Party congressman who enjoyed the support of President Donald Trump, is facing allegations of domestic violence. According to unsealed divorce documents, Rep. Max Miller allegedly threw hot water at his ex-wife and broke a toddler’s collarbone.

As seen on TiffinOhio.net, Rep. Max Miller, 37, is facing several allegations as he continues to run for a third term to represent Ohio’s 7th District. The allegations come from his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Ohio’s Sen. Bernie Moreno.

Ms. Moreno claims that her ex-husband shoved her into a wall, threw hot water at her, held a gun to her head, and suspected him of breaking their child’s collarbone.

So far, Rep. Miller is not facing any criminal charges and has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the allegations. Miller has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Ms. Moreno and has spoken publicly about the matter, claiming his innocence. Authorities did investigate the allegations of child abuse or neglect, but nothing was connected to the congressman.

Rep. Miller was in the news earlier this month after Stephanie Grisham, the former White House Press Secretary, accused the congressman of breaking a confidential agreement.

In her 2021 memoir, Grisham depicted a relationship with a physically abusive ex-boyfriend who was also a White House staffer, although she never named Miller. Miller admitted that the ex-boyfriend in question was him.

Many of Miller’s infractions were seemingly known to his party, and as TiffiinOhio.net added, Republican leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson, were quizzed about why they’re allowing Miller to remain in his seat. This comes as Maine’s Graham Platner‘s U.S. Senate bid ended over allegations, and not sworn statements such as what’s occurring in Miller’s case.

Sen. Moreno, who is a Republican, has not uttered a word regarding his daughter’s allegations against Rep. Max Miller, joining a growing chorus of silence from leaders and key figures of the party.

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