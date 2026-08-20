‘NBA 2K27’ Preview: Listening To The Community

Gameplay enhancements like dynamic layups and dunk meter add realism to on-court action.

Hands-up defense and shot coverage feedback improve defensive gameplay and strategy.

The City mode now supports female builds, and Casual Corner caters to casual players.

Visual Concepts / 2K

2K and Visual Concepts pulled out all the stops for this year’s big reveal for NBA 2K27 during Community Day. Popular NBA 2K streamers and press (including HHW Gaming) were invited to the impressive Intuit Dome, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers, to see what the next installment of the popular basketball video game franchise has to offer to its loyal community; we even got some time with the game.

Like other annual sports video game releases, the NBA 2K franchise is in an interesting place right now. Some feel the game has reached its ceiling, with developers trying their best to justify why NBA 2K27 is a premium gaming experience worth $70 or, if you can muster the coins, $99 for the Deluxe Edition or $149 for the limited Ultra Edition.

For the most part, beyond visual enhancements and some quality-of-life improvements, ensuring the game delivers the gold standard in virtual NBA action has proven to be a challenge for the devs at Visual Concepts, who work their tails off to please the NBA 2K community, one of the most devoted fan bases in video games.

NBA 2K27 Boasts Some Significant New Features

2K / Visual Concepts

With NBA 2K27 on the horizon, most fans expect to get the same game, with a fresh coat of paint and new rosters, but if we are keeping it buck, for this game it’s clear the devs really listened to the community and put in the work to address major complaints while delivering an entry that boasts some significant new features.

During Community Day, we got to play an early build of the game to try out some new features and gameplay improvements.

Now we know every year the folks at 2K boast that the particular game that is the year is the “best feeling” entry yet, and we all smirk when we hear that, but after spending a decent amount of time with the game, I think in this case, NBA 2K27 is the best the game has felt in a long time thanks to several improvements on the offensive and defensive end of the basketball.

The On-Court Action In NBA 2K27 Feels Very Good

Visual Concepts / 2K

Pro-Play continues to push the boundaries between real-life and virtual gameplay, as the machine learning tool accurately recreates on-court moves we see nightly from our favorite NBA superstars in the video game.

As Pro-Play continues to improve, so does gameplay, and I can say that was the case as soon as I pressed start and jumped into some NBA action.

Visual Concepts / 2K

For the first time, the step-through up-and-under that stars like Anthony Edwards, Luka Dončić, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander use to create space is featured in the game, and it looks pretty damn good, and yes, still has me thinking how the hell is this not a travel?

Dynamic Layups & The Dunk Meter

Visual Concepts / 2K

I also got to experience the new Dynamic Layup Engine that allows for mid-air adjustments allowing for unique layups and clean finishes at the rim. It was cool to see that no one layup is the same while also seeing how accurate layups from players like Kyrie Irving look in motion.

One other new feature is the Dunk Meter, which 2K said will “create more realistic outcomes” when you attack the rim, adding more of a simulation feel to dunking in the game. I admit, it took some getting used to, but I can see how this adds another layer of fun when playing others, making you earn those posterizing moments on a defensive juggernaut like NBA 2K27 cover athlete Victor Wembanyama.

Visual Concepts / 2K

The gratification for pulling off a poster is immense, BUT, it’s absolutely deflating when you blow a wide-open dunk because of the meter. It happened to me once during my preview, and man, was I pissed, so I can see the dunk meter being one of the polarizing additions to this year’s game.

Hands-Up Defense Mechanics & Shot Coverage Feedback Enhance Defensive Play

Visual Concepts / 2K

That also applies to the defensive end as well. You can defend shots more aggressively or conservatively, thanks to the new hands-up defense mechanics. Basically, with a flick of the right stick, you can have your hands up in a straight line to avoid leaving your feet, a cardinal sin in today’s NBA that is full of shooters, or you can be aggressive and jump, adding a bit more difficulty to a player’s shot.

I didn’t use it much during the preview, but I can see it being a useful tool for 2K players. I’m also just a creature of habit, so just pressing the jump button is still at the top of my mind when trying to guard shots.

There is now also a meter, or as 2K describes it, “advanced shot coverage feedback,” that basically lets you, by color, know why you did or didn’t pin a shot to the glass.

So there are plenty of meters in the game. I didn’t ask, but I do hope there is an option to turn off some of these meters.

Rucker Park Adds Some New Street Hoops Flavor

Visual Concepts / 2K

In our build we got hoop in Rucker Park, the mecca when it comes to street hoops. The famous court looks absolutely stunning as it is faithfully recreated by the Visual Concepts team for Blacktop mode.

There is even a play-by-play in the style of the EBC tournament, but it pales in comparison to, let’s say, Bobbito Garcia of NBA Street and NBA The Run fame. But it’s still a nice touch and gives you that feeling of hooping on 155th Street in Harlem.

Rucker Park will be on of the three courts available in Street Kings in The City and as part of the “Fire & Concrete” MyCAREER storyline.

The City Is More Inclusive

Visual Concepts / 2K

This was a long time coming but you can now make female builds to run around the city.

Last year, I pointed out that while including WNBA players in MyTEAM in NBA 2K26 was a step in the right direction, it was a huge letdown that the ladies who play the game online still couldn’t create female builds.

I was extremely happy to learn for the first time that The City will be Co-ed, allowing for female builds. It was very dope to see the ladies dunking in the trailer, and honestly, it was cool to see some during the preview throwing down dunks on the fellas.

Also, I must add that at Community Day, there were a handful of female NBA 2K gamers in the building, but many of the male streamers (including me) were playing with female builds during the preview.

So I fully expect that to be a legit thing when the game officially launches, and you know what, I AM HERE FOR IT.

Another thing that I didn’t get to try, but I am extremely excited for in The City, is Casual Corner. For those like me who aren’t that good at NBA 2K, playing online can be quite intimidating. First, no one likes getting yelled at, and that happens a lot when the people running with you feel your skills aren’t up to par; losing all the time isn’t fun either.

Visual Concepts / 2K

Visual Concepts heard our cries and announced Casual Corner, which is literally a safe space for NBA 2K players who are on the very casual side, and just want to play some pickup games online with those on an equal skill level.

Those who are on a higher level can still go play with others who are virtual weekend warriors and yell at them till one’s heart’s content.

It’s been a long time since I’ve really been excited about an NBA 2K game, but after spending some time with 2K27, I can’t wait to get back on the court for the full experience.

I think this one has the sauce we’ve been missing from the franchise.