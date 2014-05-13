NYC Newspapers Call Solange Knowles “CRAY-Z” [PHOTOS]

Solange Knowles is persona non grata in the eyes of New York City newspapers. Both the New York Post and the New York Daily News ran covers with the caption “CRAY-Z” in reference to her assault on her brother-in-law, Jay Z, in a hotel elevator.

Unless you’ve been purposefully ducking the Internet or your TV, by now you should know that footage of Beyonce’s sister punching and kicking Jay Z as they were leaving a Met Gala afterparty was revealed yesterday (May 12). It was the talk at water coolers, on Twitter and Internet forums, and sparked plenty of memes and the #WhatJayZSaidToSolange hashtag.

We may never know what made Solange go honey baked ham but a conspiracy theory being hurled about by “sources” say she got into it with Damon Dash’s ex-wife, Rachel Roy, at the party she was leaving.

For now, check out photos of the slanderous covers in the following pages.

—

Photos: New York Post, New York Daily News

1 2 3Next page »