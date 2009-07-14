Akon Late On Child Support Payments

One of Akon’s baby mommas is suing for child support. Sara Coleman and the rapper/singer/pop star have a six month old child together. According to Coleman, her lawyer has been trying to reach him to serve him with court papers.

His lawyer sent in a statement to TMZ saying:

“Akon has taken responsibility and has been extremely cooperative and proactive in handling this private matter. Paternity was only established just over 30 days ago. Since the case was filed outside of Georgia jurisdiction, where he is a legal resident, Akon is currently in the process of engaging counsel in California and will continue to handle this matter in a timely manner.”

Akon is the father of five kids by three different women. He has four boys and one girl. He also claims to be married to only one woman, despite reports of him having several wives.