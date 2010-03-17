Can Former Bling King Damon Dash Make a Comeback? (TAP)

Former rap mogul and emperor of bling Damon Dash may soon have a new moniker: Turnaround King.

The question on the minds of Hip-Hop cognoscenti, the glitterati and reporters alike is whether Dash, who co-founded the twin cash cows of rap music and fashion, Roc-A-Fella Records and Rocawear, will earn the dubious distinction of actually living a “hard knock life” after having earned a fortune for producing a smash record of the same name.

The mogul, once one of the ten richest and most powerful men in Hip-Hop, is now reportedly broke. He lost his home, and a Manhattan judge even ordered the city to seize his SUV because he couldn’t afford his monthly car note.

