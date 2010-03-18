Drake Promises To Hold Lil Wayne Down While He’s Locked Up

Drake is bracing for more than just the release of his debut album, Thank Me Later, these days.

The Young Money artist is bracing to fulfill the promise he made to his mentor and Young Money CEO Lil Wayne before he started his one year bid at New York State’s Rikers Island, to lead the YM camp in his absence.

“I’m gonna do everything I told him I would do, what I said in the song: keep us afloat till he gets back. You won’t even notice he’s gone.”

When asked about his feelings surrounding Lil’ Wayne’s incarceration and situation he states to MTV:

“I don’t think fame really has anything to do with his situation. We take precautions. All of us do. To be in the public eye and to be envied and have people who hate you and never have met you or have people who love you and tattoo your face on their body and never have met you, it’s an odd feeling for anybody. It’s a rush [for me]. I love it. It gets weird sometimes. So it’s just personal choices we all make. I never felt that threatened. I’m not sure what’s going through his head at the time. But Wayne has a reason for everything, always. I trust in Wayne. I believe in Wayne. He’s gonna be all right.”

Although he has big shoes to fill, as Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, Drake promises that fans will not be disappointed with his long awaited debut.

“It’s gonna be bigger, it’s gonna sound happier,” Drake told IM Flashy comparing it to his So Far Gone album. “Yeah, it’s gonna sound bigger, it’s gonna sound victorious because that’s where I am in my life… I really studied Nas to be honest, Nas was like somebody that I used to listen to his raps and not really understand ‘how’ he did it, I always wanted to understand how he painted those pictures and his bar structure and all of that. I went back and really studied Nas, studied Andre 3000 [for this album] and I hope you like it.”

Thank Me Later is scheduled to be released on March 30.