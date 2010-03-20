CLOSE
HomeNews

Maxx B Wins Appeal, May Be Out Sooner Than Expected

Leave a comment

It looks like Maxx B may have another chance at freedom after previously receiving 75 years  for his role in an alleged robbery gone bad that resulted in murder.

Max B’s manager Joli O’Shay told XXL Magazine that the former Jim Jones associate was recently granted an appeal in his murder case and is waiting for his actual appeal date.  O’Shay stated,

“He’s gonna try hopefully to go back to trial, or get it a mistrial or get it time served, whatever we can do.”

As previously reported, the conviction and sentence comes from his role in a botched robbery that resulted in a felony murder at a  hotel in New Jersey.  Max B, along with Kevin Leerdam  were convicted on charges of felony murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

byrd gang , xxl magazine

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Big Bang Event Hosted By Ray J + Princess Love
Princess Love Wants Another Baby, Says Ray J’s Meat Limping Out The Gate
12.05.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close