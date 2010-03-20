Maxx B Wins Appeal, May Be Out Sooner Than Expected

It looks like Maxx B may have another chance at freedom after previously receiving 75 years for his role in an alleged robbery gone bad that resulted in murder.

Max B’s manager Joli O’Shay told XXL Magazine that the former Jim Jones associate was recently granted an appeal in his murder case and is waiting for his actual appeal date. O’Shay stated,

“He’s gonna try hopefully to go back to trial, or get it a mistrial or get it time served, whatever we can do.”

As previously reported, the conviction and sentence comes from his role in a botched robbery that resulted in a felony murder at a hotel in New Jersey. Max B, along with Kevin Leerdam were convicted on charges of felony murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.