Game’s E-mail Hacked, Monthly Expenses of $52,000 Revealed

It seems as if female rappers aren’t the only ones experiencing issues with hackers and their personal information.

According to published reports, The Game is the latest victim of hacking after his GMAIL email account was hacked into and financial documents were leaked on the internet.

The list includes the amount of his monthly expenses totaling around $52,000, lists everything from rent, taxes, and car payments to payroll, security and child support. The biggest expense seems to be support payments for two children.

Additionally, the document also reveals that Game covers his mother’s mortgage, rent for a member of his entourage, and three of his own mortgage payments.

The Game is the latest in hacking attacks, but interestingly enough, he is the fourth who has had his GMAIL account tapped into. The first was Kanye West, who has since then switched to an unnamed email provider as well as Hilton heiress Paris Hilton.

As of press time The Game nor his camp have commented about the incident.

SMH…when are people going to learn that you can’t rely on public email as a way to maintain privacy?

There are so many software protection programs and padlocks that you can use to store your personal information, why not invest in protecting your privacy?