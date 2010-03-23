Gucci Mane Reflects On Career From Behind The Cell

With his hard work on the verge of finally paying off and the career of Gucci Mane finally about to blow, the rapper was a victim to a major misstep, due to poor decisions, that landed him behind bars.

On November 12, 2009, La Flare was sentenced to 12 months behind bars for violating probation, only a month before his album The State vs. Radric Davis dropped.

Having his sentenced downsized to six months, Gucci Mane has been able to reflect and choose the next move he will make once he is free once again.

Speaking with the Associated Press, the rapper left assurance that he would not find himself behind bars again and would be more conscious of the moves he makes.

“Before I make an action, think about the consequences. … Any decision I make is a heavy decision. I got a lot of people who depend on me. Everything I do has so much weight on it.”

The rapper also spoke on life within the cell and the response he has been given from fellow inmates in Fulton County.

“It’s a great response. … So I try to take a couple of these young guys under my wing and tell them what I’ve learned, because you can’t teach nobody if you don’t know anything.”

As expected, his time away has hindered his interaction with the public and hasn’t helped in terms of promotion, but he has added that he has used his sentence as time to continue creating music.

“With money and selling CDs, I can always do that. I believe I can make all the money I’ve missed the last six months. But I can’t regain the time with fans and family. Unfortunately I’ve been to jail a couple times. Anytime I come in it’s difficult to make music, write songs. This time, I have a peace within me. I’ve been so excited to get out. I’ve written about 50 to 60 songs.”

Expected to be released in April, Gucci wants fans to expect the release of The State vs. Radric Davis: The Appeal and The State vs. Radric Davis: The Verdict later this year.