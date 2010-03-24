Joe Budden VS. Amalgam Digital

Anyextee If he gives us the money back..I’ll terminate the contract and he is free to do. Im not here to hold anyone down but I refuse to be ganked.

Apparently, Joell Ortiz is not the only member of Slaughterhouse that is dealing with record label issues as the issues between Joe Budden and his former stable, Amalgam Digital, is developing into a potential legal suit.

Budden has made the statement that he is no longer on the label, but it is becoming evident that Amalgam is seeing things different and stating that the rapper still owes what was required from his contract, including his third album The Great Escape.

Anyextee He has not turned in Great Escape, he also owes one more album, and its his own fault why Escape Route sounded the way it did.

As dictated by the representative for the label, the New Jersey rapper has, allegedly, been conducting shady business which has thrown everyone else under the bus.

Anyextee He lied to his group, he lied to his manager, he lied to other labels and he lied to his fan…Hes also lied to me.

Whatever the ACTUAL case may be, Joey hasn’t bit his tongue on the situation and has given the short version of everything that went on between himself and the label in relation to business.

“cliff note version – dude wanted 2 sign SH, didn’t happen…I signed a 2 album deal after PR, 1 digital, 1 physical w/ a 140k advance all in… 80 2 be paid up front, 60 4 them to hold 2 pay producers, mixing, etc.. said contract was 2 pages… 1 being the actual contract, 1 being the sheet 2 sign….”

As it stands now, Amalgam has stated that they are on the verge of suing the rapper due to theft.

HipHopWired will keep fans posted as things develop further…