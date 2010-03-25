CLOSE
Asher Roth Serves “Seared Foie Gras With Quince And Cranberry” Mixtape

Ladies and Gentlemen, first and foremost, don’t feel bad if pronouncing the title is an issue as most are finding it be quite the task.

With that aside, Asher Roth returns to the music world with the drop of his mixtape Seared Foi Gras With Quince And Cranberry.

Since dropping his debut album Asleep In the Bread Aisle, Roth has been heard every now and then, but has remained remotely quiet in relation to solo releases.

Partnering up with the likes of Talib Kweli and group Pac Div, the rapper is looking to come back in full effect.

“Hellafaded” feat. Pac Div


Serving the entrée before the main course, Roth is steadily preparing himself for his sophomore album to further prove the point that he is far from an Eminem gimmick and can stand on his own.

