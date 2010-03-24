Cash Money CEO “Slim” Breaks Down His Secret To Success

“People see the finished product of us when they see them on the videos but they don’t see the hard work that it took to get that point. We do so much outside of music… helping people and doing things for the community and trying to teach the young how to be business men and business women and steer them the right way.” -Slim, CEO of Cash Money Records

Cash Money’s 10-plus year reign on Hip-Hop can’t be denied but it’s a lil deeper than the bling.

Hip-Hop Wired recently caught up with Ronald “Sugar Slim” Williams, the quiet money man of the click as he discussed expanding the label from a regional shop in the N.O. to competing with the best worldwide and becoming an international label.

Slim also discusses inspiring hope with their movement and that their mission has never been about flaunting but inspiring hope.