Lloyd Speaks On Signing To Interscope, Turning Down Young Money

Lloyd a.k.a. Young Goldie is continuing to secure his business dealings for a fresh start in 2010.

As previously reported in a HHW exclusive Lloyd dropped hints that he’d soon be part of the Young Money family, telling us that his signing date for the label was: “For him to know and you to find out.”

Now however, the impending deal is off.

Llyod is confirming that he’s moved on from his aspirations to join Lil Wayne at YM and instead is officially signed to Interscope.

Young Goldie released a statement on the faltered opportunity saying that although he enjoyed working with Young Money, their association with Universal/Motown was a deal breaker.

It’s a widely known fact that Lloyd has been making strides to distance himself from Universal Motown since his unceremonious departure from Irv Gotti and Murder Inc. last year.

“The problem is that Young Money/ Cash Money is exclusive to Universal/ Motown. As you and I know, that’s where I did my last two albums. I wasn’t excited about going back.”

Moving on from what could have been, Lloyd is focused on his future with Jimmy Iovine’s team at Interscope.

He tells MTV’s Shaeem Reid that working with Interscope will allow him to strengthen his creative partnership with super producer Polow Da Don. By working with Polow, Lloyd says that they can work as a team much like other successful partnerships in history.

“I love the way Interscope gets down. I love the way Jimmy gets down. I’ve always had a good working relationship with Polow. Having that creative partner is something I wanted to have, since the very beginning, to have that one creative partner. Mike had it with Quincy, Janet had it with Jimmy and Terry Justin has it with Timbaland. I feel that me and Polow have something special. I’m really looking forward to that.”

In case you missed it, check out Lloyd’s new single “Set Me Free”, the first track to feature New Orleans rapper Mystikal since his release from prison.