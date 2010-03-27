Cam’ron Joins Twitter, Talks Upcoming Albums And Projects

Looks like Twitter has won yet again, everyday more and more people are joining the minute to minute social media website and as of yesterday Harlem Diplomat Cam’ron joined the craze.

Using the moniker @Mr_Camron, Killa Cam let fans know that it’s official:

“IM JUST STARTING OUT WITH THIS TWITTER Shyte, SO BE PATIENT, BUT TONIGHT IMA GET IT ROCKING ON THAT WEBCAM Isht SKITZO WAS ON” about 21 hours ago via web

In addition to his Twitter debut, as promised in his above tweet, Killa hopped on USTREAM with manager Big Joe to let fans know that the Dip West movement is strong and that they are going beyond the music with the release of his Block to Block DVD and Magazine.

“I’m letting all of ya’ll know out there that this is bigger than music, we are doing big things out here.” Dipset Manager Big Joe said, “We are getting ready to drop that Block to Block DVD and Magazine, it’s official. Dipset West and The U.N.-it’s crazy.”

For fans waiting for the sequel to Killa Season, Cam and Big Joe were sure to let you know that Killa Season 2 is definitely on the way.

“We are looking for girls,” Big Joe said, “We are looking for girls to star in the lead role for Killa Season 2, we getting ready to start filming and we need girls. We want girls like the ones in Straight Stunting [Magazine], so if you have a big a** and you look good; holla at us. But none of you old Beyotches, like Buffy and them, ya’ll ran through, go home and take care of your kids.”

It wasn’t all promotion, Cam also let fans know that there was no friction between him and 730 Dipset President Freaky Zeeky.

“Shout out to Freaky Zeeky man,” Cam said, “I’m about to address all the rumors out there right now, there is no beef between me and Zeek’. He is the realest dude out there and for all of ya’ll that are trying to get at him in the wrong way, trust me you don’t want it.”

Although Killa Cam hasn’t been with the Roc in sometime, Big Joe did express interest in Cam’ron collaborating with Kanye West for his upcoming projects.

“For all of ya’ll out there hating on Kanye, F**k ya’ll man.” Big Joe said, “Kanye forget what they talking about man, we want to work with you over here. Shout out to Kanye, get at us man on some real Shyte; it would be dope.”