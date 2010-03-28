Ludacris Speaks On Lauryn Hill Not Making New Album

“I did try to do that, it just didn’t work itself out…”

In between partnering with the CDC to raise HIV/AIDS awareness and helping the government increase participation with the 2010 Census, Ludacris is dishing out more details on his Battle of The Sexes album.

The seventh album from the DTP frontman is filled with features from Nicki Minaj, to Trina to Lil Kim. Luda says however that there is one person missing from the final project—Lauryn Hill.

Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Luda says he tried to reach out to the Fugees lead but ultimately, things just didn’t work out.

“I think Lauryn Hill is like extremely talented and I can say I did try to do that, it just didn’t work itself out.”

Moving past his disappointment, Luda speaks on the decline in female rappers. According to Cris, it’s because too many women try to rap like men instead of being themselves.

“They want to rap for the guys when they should be rapping and being themselves and talking about what’s going on with them. We want to hear women talk more about what women do as opposed to trying to be like men or talk about what men do.”

No word on whether he plans to work with Lauryn in the future.

As previously reported, Luda is traveling across the country to encourage people to fill out their U.S. Census forms.

He’ll visit local radio stations and meet with fans in promotion of the effort.

You can catch Ludacris in New York on April 5, Washington D.C. on April 6 and his hometown of Atlanta on April 9.