Ice Cube Bringing “Are We There Yet” To TBS

West Coast Rap King turned Hollywood shot caller, Ice Cube, has now set his sights on the small screen. The rap legend turned movie mogul has inked a deal with TBS to bring his blockbuster film series Are We There Yet to television next year.

TBS has ordered 10 episodes of the series set to premier in 2010 with the option for an additional 90 episodes. The series will be produced by Ice Cube’s Cube Vision and distributed by Debmar-Mercury, with Revolution’s Joe Roth and Cube Vision’s Ice Cube and Matt Alvarez serving as executive producers, along with multiple Emmy-winning show-runner and Chris Rock’s right hand man, Ali LeRoi (Everybody Hates Chris).

In addition to executive-producing, Ice Cube will have a recurring role.

The movie Are We There Yet?, a breakout 2005 hit, told the story of Nick (Ice Cube), a smooth operator who is trying to land a date with Suzanne, a divorcee stuck working out of town over New Year’s and miserable because she misses her kids. Nick gallantly offers to make her New Year’s wish come true – and his own in the process – by driving her two children to be reunited with their mom. What Nick doesn’t know is that Suzanne’s children, whom he’s never met, hate every man their mom dates on sight. The movie grossed more than $82 million at the box office and was followed in 2007 by a sequel, Are We Done Yet?

Terry Crews, who played Cube’s nemesis Damon in Friday After Next and as Chris Rock’s pop in Everybody Hates Chris, will take on the role of “Nick” in the television series.