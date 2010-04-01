Jay-Z & Damon Dash In Talks To Relaunch Roc-A-Fella Records

Rumors are running rampant about a Jay Z and Dame Dash reconciliation meeting that took place last night in New York.

According to reports, Jay Z was spotted having dinner with the old Roc-A-Fella posse including Beanie Siegel and Memphis Bleek.

An insider tells HipHopWired.com that today will make a historic day in Hip-Hop.

“Jay and Dame have talked about resurrecting the Roc” the insider claims. “All they are looking at now is how they want to handle the deals with the side artists.”

Damon Dash also commented as he left the restaurant stating, [More]

“Time heals all wounds and we’re back to getting this money. Jay has always been like my brother so once again it’s on.”

Jay didn’t respond but did a flash a smile and held up the Roc sign as he exited.

All we can say is it’s about time….that you guys caught on to the fact that this isn’t real. Do we really have to say it? Ha Ha!!!