Drumma Boy: The Platinum Hitmaker Speaks

Hip-Hop Wired just came out the lab with Memphis superstar producer Drumma Boy who also just won “Producer Of The Year” for the 2nd year in a row at the 2010 Southern Entertainment Awards.

The man responsible for helping such stars as Jeezy, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Ludacris become mainstays on radio dishes out a few secrets to his success as well as what he’s got next on deck.

Peep the Videos below:

Drumma Boy Weighs On On His Overnite Success (10 -Year Grind)

Peep The Rest Of Hip-Hop Wired’s Interview With Drumma Boy After The Jump!!! [More]

Drumma Boy Speaks On Upcoming Projects With Lil’ Jon, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana

Drumma Boy Speaks On His New Label And Shares His Feelings On Jazze Pha, Polow The Don & His Other Competitors

A Few Classics Thus Far:

“Here I Am” – Rick Ross feat. Nelly & Avery Storm

“Never” – Scarface

“Shawty” – Plies feat. T-Pain

“Put On” – Young Jeezy feat. Kanye West

“What Up, What’s Haapnin” – T.I.

“Money To Blow” – Birdman feat. Drake & Lil Wayne

“Home Run” – Juelz Santana feat. Lil Wayne

“Plenty Money” – Plies

Also be sure to check out Drumma’s website: Drum-Squad.com