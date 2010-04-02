Fat Joe Recruiting Cam’Ron, Clipse and More to “The Darkside”

Unrelenting doubt must place some in a mentality where they no longer aim to please what is deemed as being mainstream friendly and make them do only what they feel music needs.

Fresh off the release of the single “Slow Down [Ha Ha]” featuring Young Jeezy, rapper Fat Joe looks to be stripping the bubble gum persona that has followed a majority of his last releases and bringing a more gritty side for his upcoming project The Darkside.

Speaking with MTV, the rapper gave more insight on whom to expect when he drops his upcoming project

“I got this Shyte called ‘Kilo,’ produced by Infamous, with me, the Clipse and Cam’Ron. Bananas! I told you I was taking you to the dark side. N***as is going hard. N***as is going super hard. N***as will get this album and be like, ‘D*mn. Joe knows how to make the hard-core album of a lifetime.”

Along with stacking premier rap features, Joe is also looking to pull out big name in terms of production.

“I got my Just Blaze track today, so I’m excited. I got Primo, Just Blaze, Scram Jones. Me and Cool & Dre did this monster with Trey Songz. I’m real happy with the album, man. I’m like one or two gems away from wrapping the deal. I’m just trying to dumb out. [Producer] Buckwild gave me something ugly.”

Well, something had to give because “Lean Back” can’t be Joe’s claim to fame forever if he wants to continue trying to be a competitor.