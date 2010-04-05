Clipse Connect With G-Shock For New Watch Venture

Rap duo The Clipse have been very busy lately.

Besides promoting their critically acclaimed “Til the Casket Drops,” the duo has also linked up with watch geniuses G-Shock to release an exclusive line of up scale watches in conjunction with their clothing line Play Cloths.

The Play Cloths x G-Shock DW6900 watch will offer luxurious features including shock resistance, water resistance, flash alert, multi-function alarm, countdown timer, 1/100 second stopwatch and 12/24 hour formats.

The watch is scheduled to come in one color, red, with a white and black stripe running through it.

Packaging for the luxury watch is a custom box with an engraving of the Play Cloths “Jack” logo on the top

The Limited Edition Play Cloths x G-Shock will be released at the end of this month with a debut price tag of $200.

Peep the luxury and let us know what you think: