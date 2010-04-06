Rhymefest Releases “Dangerous 5:18” Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

With his debut album, Blue Collar, dropping back in 2006, rapper Rhymefest has used his absence from the mainstream spotlight to rebuild his foundation in the underground.

As he prepares for his second official album, El Che, which will be released May 18, the Chicago native delivers a prequel for fans with the drop of his mixtape Dangerous 5:18.

Sporting features from names like Large Professor, Little Brother and John Mayer, Rhymefest has cooked up quite the appetizer before he serves the main course in May.

“Familiar Faces”

[Check AFTER the jump for more TEASERS and DOWNLOAD for Dangerous 5:18]

“Martyr”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/02-martyr.mp3

“How High” featuring Lil Brother

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/03-how-high-featuring-little-brother.mp3

“Touch and Go” featuring Kid Capri and Just Blaze

Like what you hear? DOWNLOAD the latest from Rhymefest here.