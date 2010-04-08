Man Sentenced For Murder At Lil Kim’s Birthday Party

A New York City club worker received the maximum penalty Tuesday for murdering a woman at Lil Kim’s birthday party in 2008.

As previously reported 25-year-old Syed Rahman confessed to killing 24-year-old Ingrid Rivera on the night of Aug. 5, 2008 at Club Spotlight.

The karaoke club was hosting a birthday bash for the Queen Bee that night when Rahman says he lured Rivera onto the roof promising her VIP entrance to the club.

He then says he tried to make advances on the victim but became so enraged when she denied him that he savagely beat her with a pipe before cutting her throat.

He will now serve 20 years to life behind bars for the heinous crime.

His lawyer says he admitted to the crime to spare the family of Rivera a lengthy trial.





Syed Rahman

No word on where Lil Kim was at the time of the murder.