HHWIRED Exclusive: E-40 Drops New Video “Gotta Get Better”, Preps Album With Too $hort [Video]

E-40 has been making major moves with the release of his CDs Revenue Retrievin Dayshift and Revenue Retrievin Nightshift. To celebrate the success of his albums, 40 has decided to bless fans with a video to his single “Gotta Get Better” featuring Mike Marshall and Suga T.

With the release of “Gotta Get Better,” which is the first release off his Revenue Retrievin’ Nighshift CD, E-40 wants fans to know that the Revenue Retrieving CDs are not a double disc, but two very different projects.

“It is crazy to me that I can release two CDs a day apart and they both are equal on the charts,” E-40 told HipHopWired in an interview,

“The crazy thing is that people think it’s a double disc, but it’s not. I released two completely separate CDs without going over budget. So my albums are supposed to be competing with each other and they are tied up [laughs]. That speaks volumes to me because that shows me that I was able to reach everyone, whether 13 or 30, everyone could relate to one of my albums and that is an A+ to me.”

Speaking on Suga-T, E-40 also told HipHopWired to be on the lookout for a possible reunion with his family and partners in rhyme The Click.

“We are definitely on the case. We are getting ready to release our reunion album called Respect and Recognition which we plan on dropping soon so be on the lookout for that.”

In addition to reuniting with the Sick Wid It crew, E-40 is also reuniting with fellow Bay area pimp Too-Short to release the duos first collaborative album History Channel. He tells HipHopWired,