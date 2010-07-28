Capone-N-Noreaga Discuss “The War Report 2,” State Of Hip-Hop & Coming Of Age [Video]

The dynamic duo Capone-N-Noreaga released another hood classic this month entitled The War Report 2: Report The War.

Linking with Raekwon’s Ice H20 Records, the Queens lyricists revisited their war chest filled with rhyme arsenals and gave the game something that’s been missing… Solid rhymes and Knocking Beats.

With that said, make sure ya’ll cop it and peep Hip-Hop Wired’s video interview as they kick bodega stories over Phillies and Dutches and show how thugs mature into grown men and still represent Hip-Hop.

Capone-n-Noreaga Discuss Now Being Street Reporters & Broader Topics On “The War Report 2”

More Of The Insightful Interview With Capone-N-Noreaga After The Jump!!!



C-n-N Discuss Their Last Album “Channel 10” And Being On A Label Not Playing To Win

Capone-n-Noreaga Discuss Their Relationship With Raekwon



C-n-N Speak On Still Selling Selling Drugs When The First “War Report” Was Released In 2007 & Releasing Quality Hip-Hop In The Current State Of Bullshit

Nore Breaks Down The Difference In Being Ignorant & Ghetto



Capone Speaks On “Live On Live Long, Part 2 & Tragedy Khadefi’s Incarceration

C-n-N Praise Waka Flocka & Speak on Dumbed Down Lyrics Though Its Not For Them

Nore Speaks On His “Reggaeton” Misstep & Coming From The Heart With It

C-n-N Give The Game What’s Been Missing: Hip-Hop (Dope Rhymes & Solid Beats)