Diddy To Manage Nicki Minaj & Rick Ross

Young Money princess NIcki Minaj has recently been garnering a lot of press lately.

As previously reported, Nicki recently found herself making headlines after firing her longtime manager and Waka Flocka Flame’s mother, Debra Antney. After the departure, executives and fans alike were expecting a big announcement and it seems that is what we have got.

According to the rumor mill, Nicki has reportedly hired Bad Boy mogul Sean Diddy Combs as her new manager. Although the announcement has yet to be made via either of the celebrities Twitter pages, many are speculating that the news is actually true.

A source close to the entrepreneur/rapper has confirmed that Diddy is not only co-managing Lil Wayne protégé Nicki Minaj but also Rick Ross.

This wouldn’t be a far stretch for Diddy who has helped launch the careers of everyone from Mary J Blige, Jodeci, Lil Kim, Ma$e and his most recent venture with Dirty Money.

There is no word yet from Minaj’s camp regarding the rumors. Minaj’s highly-anticipated debut album is said to be coming in the fall of 2010 via Young Money/Cash Money/Universal Motown.

We hope this collaboration is true, regardless of what anyone has to say about Diddy, he definitely is a hit maker. We will keep you posted as this story develops.