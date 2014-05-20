French Montana – “Oooh Baby” [LISTEN]

French Montana gave the L.A. Leakers exclusive rights to debut “Oooh Baby,” the first sampling of his upcoming Mac & Cheese 4 mixtape.

Produced by Dollar Bill, this cut has more soul than a sock with a hole. And Montana rises to the occasion by lacing the instrumental’s escalating moments with harmonious street bars. It’s my personal preference to hear the Bronx rapper game spitting on slow tempo cuts like this, so you can imagine my enjoyment.

“Banana clip rains on gorillas, bathing apes/ Amazing grace, find God anyway, bigger Ma$e,” the Coke Boys affiliate raps. The track is cinematic at time and feels like it could rest comfortably in, say, the Dead Presidents film score.

Peep French Montana’s “Oooh Baby” below. Stay tuned for his new, DJ Mustard-produced single “Don’t Panic” to release sooner than later as well.

—

Photo: Instagram