Ciara & Future Have A New Baby Boy

Ciara gave birth to a healthy bundle of joy “very early” on Monday morning (May 19). She and her rapper beau, Future, are now proud parents of a new baby boy.

The “Body Party” diva and her fiancé Future welcomed their newborn into the world in the wee hours of yesterday morning in L.A. This is the first child for Ciara, and the fourth for Future. Their baby’s name hasn’t been announced just yet, nor have the parents shared photos of their newest addition to the family.

After CiCi and the ATL rapper began dating in early 2013, the couple got engaged only months later in October, with Ciara rocking a 15-carat diamond ring. Ciara officially announced her pregnancy this past January during an episode of The View.

Congrats to the musical couple. Stay tuned for more deets.

[Via Billboard]

—

Photo: WENN