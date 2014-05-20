Common Shoots Chicago Rappers For Nobody’s Smiling Cover [PHOTO]

Common, an OG who’s invested in his native Chicago, keeps tabs on the MCs who currently move culture in the city. Photos revealed that actually he called on a few artists to appear in an undisclosed project.

Fake Shore Drive reports that Com’ Sense shot the cover for his upcoming LP, Nobody’s Smiling. The veteran wordsmith reaffirmed that claim in an Instagram video, in which he described the artwork’s concept as “incredible.” Local rappers Count-G (formerly one half of L.E.P. Bogus Boys), Lil Herb, King Louie, Dreezy, and KD Young Cocky were all present for the shoot. Though there’s no photo evidence, XXL Freshman Lil Bibby was also reportedly at the scene.

In the past, Common spoke highly of Chi-Town newcomers like other newly crowned XXL Freshman Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.

Hear Common speak in the clip below. See the remainder of behind the scenes shots on the following page.

