9 Things We Learned At D’Angelo’s RBMA Convo [PHOTOS]

Yesterday evening (May 21), a few hundred people, including select media, longtime fans, and somewhere in between, inquiring minds, gathered at the Brooklyn Museum to hear D’Angelo speak at the Red Bull Music Academy.

Hosted by author, journalist, and filmmaker Nelson George, attendees knew they were in store for a treat. That is, if the often recluse singer even showed face. Though set to begin promptly at 7 pm, D’Angelo didn’t make his way to the stage until about 10 minutes later. Taking little time to get into the swing of things, he and George delved right into some of the nuances in his life story. This portion of their conversation, or any for that matter, didn’t come without its fair share of jewels.

This was a music nerd’s event if we’d ever seen one.

Needless to say that we learned more than enough about the Grammy winner, who was up in spirits and engaged with the crowd during the entire sit down. And this included a little assistance from longtime friend and collaborator Questlove, who was sitting in the crowd.

Hit the jump to read nine things that we learned during D’Angelo’s RBMA appearance.

—

Photo: Drew Gurian/Red Bull Content Pool

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »