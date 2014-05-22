Ab-Soul ft. Action Bronson & Asaad – “Stigmata” [LISTEN]

Things are a lot more menacing this time around, and we can thank Ab-Soul for that. The TDE rapper returned with a new cut from his upcoming These Days album called “Stigmata,” featuring Action Bronson and Asaad.

Two-thirds of the lineup is enough to raise brows. The Philadelphia spitter, however, is the least known of the bunch, but he holds his own in a closeout verse on this Rahki-produced beat.

Again, if you’re looking for a song with a sonically inviting, friendly vibe, this isn’t it. But we invite the record’s murky vibe and religious undertones. That includes a lyrical sermon from the Black Lipped Pastor, who flexed his dexterous rhyming ability.

TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” allowed fans to select from three potential June release dates for Soul-O’s next LP. It’s unclear exactly when it will arrive, but stream “Stigmata” below in the meantime.

—

Photo: Instagram