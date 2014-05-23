Yo Gotti & CMG – Chapter One Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Given Yo Gotti’s recent success and the growing popularity of his artist Snootie Wild, it was time for the world to get familiar with the entire CMG clique. And to do that properly, the collective dropped of their Chapter One mixtape.

Clocking in at 16 records, the release features Gotti and Snootie, as well as Wave Chappelle (that’s an amazing name, by the way) and Zed Zilla. The one cut that listeners should recognize is Snootie’s stacked “Yayo (Remix),” featuring Fabolous, French Montana, YG, and Jadakiss.

There’s no major features on the project outside of the aforementioned single. Instead, Gotti challenges his partners in rhyme to stand on their own two.

Fans can peep the artwork and stream/download link for Chapter One below. Let us know what you think about Yo Gotti and company’s body of work in the comments.

Photo: CMG