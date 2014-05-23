Kanye West Keeping Wedding Plans Secret From Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]

We heard Kanye West was vexed at all the information leaks about his wedding (see video below), but even this seems extreme. Word is that Yeezy is even keeping details about his wedding weekend from the bride, Kim Kardashian.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Kim tell TMZ … Kanye has cut his bride-to-be out of the wedding planning entirely … with the goal of unleashing the surprise of the century. He’s planning almost everything.

BUT WE KNOW SOME STUFF:

— Kim and Kanye will exchange “I do’s” at Versailles

— Part of the post-wedding celebration will take place at a 16th century fort in Florence

— The guests have NOT been told specifics about Florence, including where they’re staying Saturday night.

— The guests don’t even know how they’re getting from Paris to Florence … assuming private jet.

— There is a big second event in Florence, which Kanye is keeping top secret.